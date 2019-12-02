US Markets

Centerra Gold says search for missing employees underway at Kumtor mine

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Canada's Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday that search operation for two missing workers at its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan was underway and that it had temporarily shut the mine as it was focusing on rescue efforts.

"A re-start of open pit mining operations won't occur until the Company is certain that the search and rescue efforts will not be affected and a revised waste dumping plan has been completed," the company said in a statement.

The miner said on Sunday that two of its employees had gone missing after a "significant rock movement" at a waste rock dump.

The miner also said it was assessing alternative waste rock dumping plans. Shares of the company closed down nearly 11%.

