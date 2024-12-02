Centerra Gold price target raised to C$12.50 from C$9.80 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Centerra Gold (CGAU) to C$12.50 from C$9.80 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
