Centerra Gold price target lowered to C$9.80 from C$12.50 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Anita Soni lowered the firm’s price target on Centerra Gold (CGAU) to C$9.80 from C$12.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
