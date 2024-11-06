Centerra Gold price target lowered to C$13 from C$13.25 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Jeremy Hoy lowered the firm’s price target on Centerra Gold (CGAU) to C$13 from C$13.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
