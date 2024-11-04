Centerra Gold price target lowered to C$12.50 from C$13 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Centerra Gold (CGAU) to C$12.50 from C$13 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CGAU:
- Centerra Gold Reports Strong Cash Flow in Q3 2024
- Centerra Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Centerra Gold’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Centerra Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 20c
- CGAU Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.