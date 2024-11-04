Centerra Gold price target lowered to C$12.50 from C$13 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Centerra Gold (CGAU) to C$12.50 from C$13 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

