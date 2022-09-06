Centerra Gold Names Paul Wright Interim CEO To Replace Scott Perry

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO, CGAU) Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Wright as interim president and chief executive officer. Wright will replace Scott Perry. The Company will start searching for a long-term CEO.

Wright has served as a director of Centerra since his election to the Board in May 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.