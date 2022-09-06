Markets

Centerra Gold Names Paul Wright Interim CEO To Replace Scott Perry

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO, CGAU) Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Wright as interim president and chief executive officer. Wright will replace Scott Perry. The Company will start searching for a long-term CEO.

Wright has served as a director of Centerra since his election to the Board in May 2020.

