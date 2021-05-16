Markets

Centerra Gold Initiates Arbitration Proceeding Against Kyrgyz Republic

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU, CG.TO) said that it has initiated binding arbitration against the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to enforce its rights under longstanding investment agreements with the Government.

Centerra seeks to enjoin the Government from taking further steps to implement recently adopted legislation or to pursue recently procured fines and tax claims against the Kumtor Gold Company or "KGC", all of which violate the Government's investment agreements with respect to the Kumtor Mine.

Centerra also plans to hold the Government accountable in the arbitration for any and all losses and damage that result from its recent actions against KGC and the Kumtor Mine if no resolution is reached.

