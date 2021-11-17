Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.057 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CGAU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.34, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGAU was $8.34, representing a -16.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 25.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

CGAU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CGAU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -55.27%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cgau Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.