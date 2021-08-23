Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CGAU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.92, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGAU was $6.92, representing a -31.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 3.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.

CGAU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CGAU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -58.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGAU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

