Centerra Gold Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $292.2 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $28.8 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Centerra Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.4 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $395.2 million from $323.9 million last year.

Centerra Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $292.2 Mln. vs. $28.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $395.2 Mln vs. $323.9 Mln last year.

