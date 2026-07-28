Centerra Gold Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $72.1 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $68.6 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Centerra Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.3 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.6% to $442.7 million from $288.3 million last year.

Centerra Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.1 Mln. vs. $68.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $442.7 Mln vs. $288.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.