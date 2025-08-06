Centerra Gold Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$68.6 million, or C$0.33 per share. This compares with C$37.7 million, or C$0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Centerra Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$52.7 million or C$0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to C$288.3 million from C$282.3 million last year.

Centerra Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$68.6 Mln. vs. C$37.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.33 vs. C$0.18 last year. -Revenue: C$288.3 Mln vs. C$282.3 Mln last year.

