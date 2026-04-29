Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $79.4 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Centerra Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.2 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 61.8% to $484.7 million from $299.5 million last year.

Centerra Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79.4 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $484.7 Mln vs. $299.5 Mln last year.

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