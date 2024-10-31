News & Insights

Centerra Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend

October 31, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) has released an update.

Centerra Gold has announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per share, totaling approximately C$14.8 million. This dividend reflects the company’s consistent performance and strategic financial management. Centerra Gold operates mines in North America and Türkiye, focusing on gold and copper production.

