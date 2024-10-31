Centerra Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) has released an update.

Centerra Gold has announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per share, totaling approximately C$14.8 million. This dividend reflects the company’s consistent performance and strategic financial management. Centerra Gold operates mines in North America and Türkiye, focusing on gold and copper production.

For further insights into TSE:CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.