Centerra Gold Confirms Talks With Kyrgyz Government To Resolve Dispute Over Kumtor Mine

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU,CG.TO) confirmed that it is engaged in talks with representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic to resolve their disputes related to Centerra's Kumtor Mine and the seizure of control of the mine by the Kyrgyz government in May 2021.

Centerra expects that the framework for any resolution would involve the certain principal terms.

Centerra will receive about 26.1% of Centerra common shares held by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC. The Kyrgyz Republic is receiving, and assuming all responsibility for, the company's two Kyrgyz subsidiaries and the Kumtor Mine.

Kyrgyzaltyn JSC's two nominees will resign from Centerra's Board of Directors.

