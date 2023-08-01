Centerra Gold (CGAU) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 8.03

The average one-year price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) has been revised to 8.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 7.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 9.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.

Centerra Gold Declares $0.07 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 29, 2023 received the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $6.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGAU is 0.34%, an increase of 42.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 147,541K shares. The put/call ratio of CGAU is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,883K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,965K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 23.27% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,908K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,407K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 10,859K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,453K shares, representing a decrease of 23.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 8,660K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 6,517K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,677K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 37.13% over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Background Information

Centerra Gold Inc, acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold properties primarily in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. The Company currently operates the Mount Milligan Mine mine in Canada and the Kumtor Mine in the Krygyz Republic.

