Centerra Gold (CGAU) Price Target Increased by 44.53% to 21.15

The average one-year price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) has been revised to $21.15 / share. This is an increase of 44.53% from the prior estimate of $14.64 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.93 to a high of $27.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from the latest reported closing price of $17.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGAU is 0.23%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 174,220K shares. The put/call ratio of CGAU is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 11,623K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,051K shares , representing an increase of 30.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,897K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,849K shares , representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 75.79% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 8,232K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,494K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,725K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 56.92% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 6,954K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,679K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 2.88% over the last quarter.

