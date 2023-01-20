Centerra Gold Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CGAU

In trading on Friday, shares of Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.15, changing hands as high as $6.22 per share. Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGAU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.77 per share, with $10.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.15.

