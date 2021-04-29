CenterPoint to sell Arkansas, Oklahoma gas utilities for $2.15 bln

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. electric utility CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Arkansas and Oklahoma natural gas business to privately-held Summit Utilities for $2.15 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

