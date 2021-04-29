CenterPoint to sell Arkansas, Oklahoma gas utilities for $2.15 bln

US Markets
U.S. electric utility CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Arkansas and Oklahoma natural gas business to privately-held Summit Utilities for $2.15 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

