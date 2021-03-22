CenterPoint Energy's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $40.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CNP.PRB was trading at a 16.74% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 22.51% in the "Utilities" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP.PRB shares, versus CNP:

Below is a dividend history chart for CNP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CNP) are off about 1.4%.

