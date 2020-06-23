CenterPoint Energy's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $34.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.97% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CNP.PRB was trading at a 30.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 12.37% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP.PRB shares, versus CNP:

Below is a dividend history chart for CNP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CNP) are up about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.