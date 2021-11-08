CenterPoint Energy's (NYSE:CNP) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.17

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNP) dividend will be increasing to US$0.17 on 9th of December. This takes the annual payment to 2.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

CenterPoint Energy's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, CenterPoint Energy is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 27.7%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:CNP Historic Dividend November 8th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.79 to US$0.68. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. CenterPoint Energy's EPS has fallen by approximately 28% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

CenterPoint Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

