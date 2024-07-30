CenterPoint Energy's (CNP) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 9.1%. The bottom line also improved 28.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 28 cents per share.



The company’s GAAP earnings also came in at 36 cents per share, which improved 111.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 17 cents.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to strong sales growth and lower operating expenses compared to the prior year.

Q2 Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $1.91 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.1%. The top line also came in 1.6% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.88 billion.

Operational Results

In the second quarter of 2024, total expenses decreased 3.8% year over year to $1.44 billion.



The company reported an operating income of $467 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $380 million a year ago.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $212 million, up 28.5% from $165 million recorded in the previous year.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2024, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $66 million compared with $90 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The total long-term debt was $18.51 billion as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $17.56 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.11 billion as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $2.48 billion in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure was $1.66 million as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $2.26 billion a year ago.

2024 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance. It continues to expect to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.61-$1.63. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

