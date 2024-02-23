CenterPoint Energy Takes Over #240 Spot From Gilead Sciences

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) has taken over the #240 spot from Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of CenterPoint Energy, Inc versus Gilead Sciences Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CNP plotted in blue; GILD plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNP vs. GILD:
CNP is currently trading up about 0.5%, while GILD is up about 1.8% midday Friday.
Favorites »
Also see:
TYRA shares outstanding history
SAM Insider Buying
BCC Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.