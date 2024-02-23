CenterPoint Energy Takes Over #240 Spot From Gilead Sciences

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) has taken over the #240 spot from Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of CenterPoint Energy, Inc versus Gilead Sciences Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CNP plotted in blue; GILD plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNP vs. GILD:

CNP is currently trading up about 0.5%, while GILD is up about 1.8% midday Friday.

