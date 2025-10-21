CenterPoint Energy Sells Its Ohio LDC To National Fuel Gas Company For $2.62 Bln

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), Tuesday announced the sale of its Ohio natural gas local distribution company business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, LLC, to National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) for $2.62 billion.

As part of its 10-year capital plan, the company expects this sale to continue to optimize its portfolio of utility operations and efficiently recycle more than $2 billion back into other electric and natural gas businesses.

Of the total proceeds, which represents approximately 1.9x 2024 rate base of the business, the company expects to receive $1.42 billion in 2026 and the remaining $1.20 billion in 2027.

The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Moreover, the company reaffirmed its recently increased non-GAAP EPS growth rate of 9 percent in 2025, and long-term EPS targets through 2035.

In the pre-market hours, CNP is trading at $40.02, down 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

