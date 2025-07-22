CenterPoint Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before the market opens.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.64%. Moreover, CNP holds a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.11%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of CNP’s Q2 Earnings

The majority of CenterPoint Energy’s service territories experienced warmer-than-normal temperature patterns for most of the second quarter. Such a weather pattern is expected to have boosted electricity demand for cooling purposes this spring. This, in turn, might have improved CenterPoint Energy’s second-quarter revenues.



Rising industrial customer demand, data centers and transportation electrification projects boosting electricity demand are also likely to have contributed to CNP’s overall revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



However, adverse weather patterns, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash flooding and a few tornadoes, affected some parts of CNP’s service territories during the second quarter, which may have disrupted the company’s services in those areas. This is likely to have resulted in outages for some of its customers, partially impacting its overall revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, which indicates a 1.8% rise from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure.



The severe weather conditions mentioned above may have damaged CNP’s utility infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for the restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which might have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



Nevertheless, profitable returns from its earlier investments as well as solid sales growth expectations may have boosted CenterPoint Energy’s overall earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, which implies a 5.6% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CNP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: CNP has an Earnings ESP of -10.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CenterPoint Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

