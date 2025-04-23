CenterPoint Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, 2025, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. CenterPoint Energy delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.76%, on average. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of CNP’s Q1 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the first quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, thereby adversely affecting the company’s top-line performance.



Nevertheless, strong customer growth, primarily driven by increasing data center demand in Texas and industrial customer growth, is likely to have added impetus to CNP’s overall revenues in the first quarter.



Adverse weather patterns, including heavy snowfall and a few tornadoes, affected some parts of CNP’s service territories during the first quarter. This is expected to have disrupted the company’s services in those areas, thereby resulting in outages for some of its customers. CNP’s overall revenues are likely to have been partly impacted due to these outages.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, which indicates a 1.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The aforementioned adverse weather patterns are also likely to have damaged CNP’s utility infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for the repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



Nevertheless, profitable returns from its earlier investments and solid top-line expectations are likely to have partially boosted CenterPoint Energy’s overall earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, which is in line with the prior-year quarter’s level.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CNP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.82%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their quarterly results.



Entergy ETR is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.01 billion, which indicates a 7.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.8%.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.84 billion, which indicates a 5.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 76 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 38.2%.



American Electric Power AEP is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $5.35 billion, which indicates a 7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.75 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 37.8%.



