CenterPoint Energy Reiterates FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CNP is trading on the NYSE at $41.90, down $0.22 or 0.52 percent.

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