CenterPoint Energy Reiterates FY25, FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reiterates its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $1.75 to $1.77 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.91 per share for the year.

