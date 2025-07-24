CenterPoint Energy Reiterates FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reiterates its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company further maintains its adjusted earnings per share growth target of the mid-to-high end of 6 to 8 percent annually thereafter through 2030.

Further, the company increased its 2025 and 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million to $5.5 billion for the year and bringing the 10-year plan to $53 billion through 2030, a $1 billion increase through 2030.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.