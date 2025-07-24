CenterPoint Energy Reiterates FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reiterates its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company further maintains its adjusted earnings per share growth target of the mid-to-high end of 6 to 8 percent annually thereafter through 2030.

Further, the company increased its 2025 and 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million to $5.5 billion for the year and bringing the 10-year plan to $53 billion through 2030, a $1 billion increase through 2030.

