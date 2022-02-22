CenterPoint Energy Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $1.36 to $1.38 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The guidance is based on the merger between Enable and Energy Transfer and its anticipated divestiture of its remaining midstream investments during 2022.

"Looking ahead, we intend to invest $40+ billion in capital during our 10-year plan dedicated to growth, safety and resiliency, and clean enablement. This supports our plan to grow our non-GAAP EPS at 8% per year through 2024, and the mid-to-high end of our 6-8% annual range thereafter through 2030," said Dave Lesar, President and CEO.

