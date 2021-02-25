Markets
CenterPoint Energy Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) reported that its income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter 2020 increased to $151 million or $0.27 per share from $128 million or $0.25 per share in the prior year.

On a guidance basis, fourth quarter 2020 earnings were $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $0.35 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $2.05 billion from $2.02 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

The company raised its 2021 guidance basis Utility earnings per share range to $1.24 - $1.26. It maintained its 6% - 8% guidance basis Utility earnings per share growth target and 10% rate base compound annual growth rate.

CNP

