CenterPoint Energy Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 32 cents. This improvement can be primarily attributed to lower operating and maintenance expenses and favorable regulatory recovery.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company’s GAAP earnings were 38 cents per share, which improved 26.7% from the prior-year figure of 30 cents.

For 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, up from the prior-year figure of $1.50. The full-year bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2.26 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion by 0.9%. The top line, however, improved 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

For 2024, the company generated revenues of $8.64 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.66 billion. The full-year top line also came in 0.6% lower than the year-ago reported figure.

Operational Results

Total 2024 expenses decreased 4.1% year over year to $6.65 billion.

The company reported an operating income of $1.99 billion compared with $1.76 billion a year ago.

Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $818 million, up 19.6% from $684 million recorded in the previous year.

Financial Condition

As of Dec. 31, 2024, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $24 million compared with $90 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of the aforementioned date, total long-term debt was $20.40 billion compared with $17.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.13 billion compared with $3.88 billion in the year-ago period.

The total capital expenditure was $4.51 million compared with $4.44 billion a year ago.

2025 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $1.74-$1.76 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

CNP Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.

The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.

WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%.

The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%.

The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.