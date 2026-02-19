CenterPoint Energy Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 1.1%. However, the bottom line increased 12.5% from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of 40 cents per share compared with 38 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The company reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, which were much higher than the year-ago figure of $1.62.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2.51 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion by 6.7%. The top line also improved 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company reported operating revenues of $9.36 billion in 2025, which were higher than $8.64 billion in 2024.

CNP’s Operational Results

Total 2025 expenses increased 8.9% year over year to $7.25 billion.



The company reported an operating income of $2.11 billion compared with $1.99 billion a year ago.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $882 million, up 7.8% from $818 million recorded in the previous year.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of Dec. 31, 2025, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $38 million compared with $24 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the aforementioned date, total long-term debt was $20.6 billion compared with $20.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.49 billion compared with $2.14 billion in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure was $4.87 million compared with $4.51 billion a year ago.

2026 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reiterates its 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance range of at least the midpoint of $1.89-$1.91, which would represent 8% growth over 2025 delivered results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, which is the top end of the company’s guided range.



The company increased its 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million, now totaling more than $65 billion of planned investment from 2026 through 2035.

Recent Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 8.6%. The bottom line increased 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.51.



DTE Energy’s operating net income in the quarter was $343 million compared with $314 million in the year-ago period.



Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.50 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 9.6% from $1.66 reported in the year-ago quarter.



DUK’s total operating revenues were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.66 billion by 3.9%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $7.36 billion in the year-ago period.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 51 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 66 cents.



ETR’s revenues of $2.96 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion by 1.9%. The top line inched up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.74 billion.





