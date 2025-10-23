CenterPoint Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



The company’s GAAP earnings were 45 cents per share, which increased 50% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 30 cents.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

CNP’s Operational Results

In the third quarter of 2025, total expenses increased 3.8% year over year to $1.49 billion.



The company reported an operating income of $502 million during the third quarter compared with $424 million in the prior year.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $238 million, up 24.6% from $191 million recorded in the previous year.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $37 million compared with $24 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The total long-term debt was $19.40 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $20.40 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.71 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.25 billion in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure was $3.39 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $2.50 billion in the prior year.

CNP’s 2025 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.75-$1.77. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

CNP’s Zacks Rank

CNP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

