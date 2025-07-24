CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

The year-over-year decline can be attributed to the unfavorable timing of recoveries from interim capital mechanisms, increased financing costs and operating and maintenance expenses.

The company’s GAAP earnings were 30 cents per share, which declined 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

CNP’s Operational Results

In the second quarter of 2025, total expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $1.53 billion.

The company reported an operating income of $417 million during the second quarter compared with $467 million in the prior year.

Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $191 million, down 9.9% from $212 million recorded in the previous year.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $93 million compared with $24 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The total long-term debt was $20.56 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $20.40 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $0.97 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.11 billion in the year-ago period.

The total capital expenditure was $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.66 billion in the prior year.

CNP’s 2025 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It still expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.74-$1.76. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

CNP’s Zacks Rank

CNP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.13 billion, which indicates a 6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is 85 cents per share.

Consolidated Edison ( ED ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.60 billion, which indicates an 11.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share.

Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which implies a 9.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is 62 cents per share.

