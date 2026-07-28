CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line also increased 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 29 cents.



The company’s GAAP earnings were 37 cents per share, which increased 23.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 30 cents.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line also came in 10.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.94 billion.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

CNP’s Operational Results

In the second quarter of 2026, total expenses increased 6% year over year to $1.62 billion.



The company reported an operating income of $534 million during the second quarter compared with $417 million in the prior year.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $240 million, up 25.7% from $191 million recorded in the previous year.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $49 million compared with $38 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The total long-term debt was $21.16 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $19.90 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.06 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $0.97 billion in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure was $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $2.17 billion in the prior year.

CNP’s 2026 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.89-$1.91. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, which is in line with the upper limit of the company’s guided range.

CNP’s Zacks Rank

CNP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.60 billion, which implies a 9.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $7.71 billion, which indicates a 2.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share.



Consolidated Edison ED is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.74 billion, which indicates a 4.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 74 cents per share.

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CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.