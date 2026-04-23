CenterPoint Energy Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share compared with 45 cents in the first quarter of 2025.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of CNP’s Q1 Release

Total expenses increased 2% year over year to $2.32 billion.



CNP reported an operating income of $658 million compared with $649 million in the previous year.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $265 million, up 13.2% from $234 million last year.



The company announced 12.2 gigawatts (GW) of firmly committed industrial load at Houston Electric, expecting 8 GW of data center load to be energized by 2029.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $639 million compared with $38 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of the aforementioned date, total long-term debt was $22.5 billion compared with $20.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first three months of 2026 amounted to $282 million compared with $410 million in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure for the quarter was $1.2 billion compared with $1.04 billion a year ago.

CNP’s 2026 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy has reiterated its 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91, the midpoint of which would represent 8% growth over 2025 delivered results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, which is the top end of the company’s guided range.



The company announced a $500 million increase to its 10-year capital plan, bringing total capital expenditures to nearly $65.5 billion through 2035.

CNP’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Edison International EIX is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 28, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.



EIX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.85 billion, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 1.1%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, flat year over year.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $1.17 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is slated to report first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.



PEG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.05%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.28 billion, which implies a year-over-year rise of 1.9%.





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Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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