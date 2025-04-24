CenterPoint Energy Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.6%. The bottom line also missed the year-ago quarter’s figure of 55 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to the unfavorable timing of recoveries from interim capital mechanisms, and partly due to dilution of common equity issuances.



The company’s GAAP earnings were 45 cents per share, which declined 18.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 55 cents.

CNP’s Revenues

CNP generated revenues of $2.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion by 9.9%. The top line also came in 11.5% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.62 billion.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

CNP’s Operational Results

In the first quarter of 2025, total expenses increased 13.3% year over year to $2.27 billion.



The company reported an operating income of $649 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared with $616 million in the prior year.



Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $234 million, up 18.2% from $198 million recorded in the previous year.

CNP’s Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.25 billion compared with $0.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The total long-term debt was $20.36 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared with $20.40 billion as of Dec 31, 2024.



Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $410 million as of March 31, 2025 compared with $538 million in the year-ago period.



The total capital expenditure was $1.04 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared with $0.85 billion in the prior year.

CNP’s 2025 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. It continues to expect to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.74-$1.76. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

CNP’s Zacks Rank

CNP Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 8.8% year over year.



In the first quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.24 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%. However, the top line improved 9% year over year.



FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. However, the bottom line increased 5.2% from 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $2.45 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%.

