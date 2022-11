(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Tuesday said it has promoted Jason P. Wells, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Current CEO, Dave Lesar will continue in his role, CenterPoint said.

Wells will continue as CFO until the company identifies a successor.

