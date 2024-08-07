News & Insights

CenterPoint Energy Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of About 9.75 Mln Shares At $25.63/shr

August 07, 2024 — 09:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 9.75 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $25.63 per share, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $250 million before deducting estimated offering expenses.

CenterPoint Energy noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

