CenterPoint Energy Prices Offering Of $900 Mln Sr. Notes

August 02, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Wednesday said it has priced its offering of $900 million of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

The Notes, to be matured on August 15, 2026, will bear an interest of 4.25% per year.

The company said the initial purchasers can buy additional $100 million of notes within 13 days of the first-issue date.

CenterPoint Energy intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of the company's Series A preferred stock, and repayment of a portion of its commercial paper.

