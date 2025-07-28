CenterPoint Energy Prices Offering Of $900 Mln Of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) announced the pricing of its offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private placement.

CenterPoint also granted the initial purchasers of the convertible notes the option to purchase up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued. The sale of the convertible notes is expected to close on July 31, 2025.

CenterPoint expects that the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes will be approximately $888.1 million (or approximately $986.8 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional convertible notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by CenterPoint. CenterPoint intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper and other debt.

