CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.17

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will increase its dividend on the 10th of March to US$0.17. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

CenterPoint Energy's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even in the absence of profits, CenterPoint Energy is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 27.7%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:CNP Historic Dividend December 14th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.79 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.68. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though CenterPoint Energy's EPS has declined at around 28% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

We'd also point out that CenterPoint Energy has issued stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We're Not Big Fans Of CenterPoint Energy's Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

