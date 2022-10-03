CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

The board of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of December, with investors receiving $0.18 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

CenterPoint Energy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, CenterPoint Energy was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:CNP Historic Dividend October 3rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.79 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.72. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. CenterPoint Energy hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

CenterPoint Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While CenterPoint Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, CenterPoint Energy has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is CenterPoint Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.