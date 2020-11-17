Dividends
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.09, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $25.09, representing a -8.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.53 and a 116.67% increase over the 52 week low of $11.58.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.19%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)
  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an increase of 21.01% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of CNP at 3.87%.

