CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $26.95, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.20 and a 39.56% increase over the 52 week low of $19.31.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.04%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cnp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 19.96% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of CNP at 4.06%.

