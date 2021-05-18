CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.03, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $25.03, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.39 and a 49.88% increase over the 52 week low of $16.70.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.14%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

iShares Trust (IFRA)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 24.04% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of CNP at 3.8%.

