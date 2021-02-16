Dividends
CNP

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $21.38, representing a -22.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.53 and a 84.63% increase over the 52 week low of $11.58.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.03%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 24.63% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNP
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular