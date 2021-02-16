CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $21.38, representing a -22.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.53 and a 84.63% increase over the 52 week low of $11.58.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.03%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 24.63% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.