CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -47.74% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.65, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $20.65, representing a -32.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.71 and a 78.32% increase over the 52 week low of $11.58.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.72%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

ETF Series Solutions (ACSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACSI with an increase of 38.51% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of CNP at 3.91%.

